Sheffield Wednesday are expected to announce their retained list in the coming days and as is the case at clubs up and down the country, some difficult decisions are to be made.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EFL clubs must make calls on all of their soon-to-be out-of-contract players this Saturday latest, with the publication of a retained list expected sometime around then, in-line with previous seasons.

Some decisions seem straight-forward, such as the extension triggers of club captain Barry Bannan and 24-year-old attacker Anthony Musaba. Some are less so. A total of a dozen senior figures are believed to be approaching the end of their deals and decisions on their futures will go a long way to instructing the future direction of the club heading into an uncertain summer - and into next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Josh Windass is another who is believed to have a contract extension clause in the club’s favour and on the face of it would appear to be a straight-forward call after a tremendous season, though he has claimed in media engagements that the clause is not as simple as it may seem and the social media suggestion has been that he may well be set to move on.

Wednesday rejected January transfer advances for both Michael Smith and Pol Valentin and both are understood to have extension clauses in the terms of their contract, which you could surmise suggests the pair are seen as assets in a short or medium-term strategy. Both players spent time in and out of the starting line-up throughout the season, with eight-goal Smith a notable absence from Danny Röhl’s team during the time of Wrexham’s interest.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other notable quandaries are those of Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo. Both played key roles in Wednesday’s midtable effort at stages of the season and are well-liked by supporters. It’s believed both would require fresh contract negotiations if they are to be kept on at Hillsborough.

As with Marvin Johnson and Michael Ihiekwe, the League One promotion heroes have formed a vitally important spine to both the survival effort of 2024 and the stress-free growth of the season just gone. It’s a group acknowledged to be tough and tight - and there’s little doubt the removal of several of those names would alter the feel of Wednesday’s personality.

But Röhl spoke candidly - perhaps too candidly - towards the end of the campaign about squad quality and of styles of play. Despite postulation over the direction of his own future, the German coach is still very much contracted to the club and you’d have to assume will have had a handling on the make-up of the retained list. Therein lies another can of confusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case to keep hold of anyone on the list could be argued - Stuart Armstrong is a classy operator who Wednesday fans haven’t seen the best of, Ryo Hatsuse still a curious unknown - but efforts to bring in talented younger players have in some broadly proven successful in recent windows and the welcoming of change is generally accepted to be a good thing.

We’ll know soon enough. Though massive uncertainties will remain, the make-up of the retained list will offer a degree of clarity on just how much is to be done heading into the summer, and on the direction of the squad itself.