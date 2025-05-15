Lee Gregory says that former Peterborough United players have told him that Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off atmosphere was ‘the best they’ve ever experienced’.

The former Owls attacker, who is currently in talks about extending his contract at Mansfield Town, was a huge part of Wednesday’s promotion in 2023, scoring in the Hillsborough Miracle and setting up Josh Windass for the winner at Wembley to seal the deal.

Coming from 4-0 down to beat Peterborough on penalties is a memory that is etched into the minds of thousands of Wednesdayites around the globe, but for those that took part in the game it will be even more visceral.

Speaking on the All Wednesday show, ‘Greggers’ spoke about what it was like being so heavily beaten in the first leg, and when they started to believe that they could overturn it. He also explained that he still has opponents from that second leg who talk about it now.

“It was the best they’ve ever experienced...”

“After the game, probably the day after, it was like, ‘We’re done’,” he said. It wasn’t really until our emotions had settled down where we kind of got thinking, ‘Well, if they can score four against us at theirs, then we can easily score four against them at ours’. We just got going from there.

“That’s the way we went forward with it, but I will say that after the first game we were just like, ‘Urgh’. I’d had my holiday booked, and the only thing I could think was at least I had that to look forward to. Worst case scenario I’d be going away...

“When I’m playing now and there are lads who were at Peterborough at the time, and they’re just like, ‘Thanks for that - you messed up my pay rise!’ But no, everyone talks about the atmosphere at the ground, and how it was the best they’ve ever experienced. And it was for me as well.”

You can watch the full episode right here by clicking this link, but for a short clip of the show, check out the video at the top of the page.