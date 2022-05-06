Both Wednesday and the Black Cats find themselves in good form in recent weeks, and it’s going to be a difficult encounter for the two sides at the Stadium of Light when they lock horns on Friday evening.
Darren Moore and Alex Neil haven't been afraid to make changes during their spells at their respective clubs, and it’s likely that that will be the case again this weekend – even if it’s more of a forced change than a tactical one.
Wednesday are waiting to hear about Barry Bannan’s fitness, while Sunderland aren’t sure whether Nathan Broadhead will be ready to play or not, and it may be that neither is passed fit for the first leg of the play-off semifinals – which would come as a blow for their managers.
But if Bannan does make it, here’s how our Owls writer, Joe Crann, thinks the team could line up...