Both Wednesday and the Black Cats find themselves in good form in recent weeks, and it’s going to be a difficult encounter for the two sides at the Stadium of Light when they lock horns on Friday evening.

Darren Moore and Alex Neil haven't been afraid to make changes during their spells at their respective clubs, and it’s likely that that will be the case again this weekend – even if it’s more of a forced change than a tactical one.

Wednesday are waiting to hear about Barry Bannan’s fitness, while Sunderland aren’t sure whether Nathan Broadhead will be ready to play or not, and it may be that neither is passed fit for the first leg of the play-off semifinals – which would come as a blow for their managers.

But if Bannan does make it, here’s how our Owls writer, Joe Crann, thinks the team could line up...

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell - GK There's no reason why he wouldn't be selected - he's been first choice all season, and he made a good couple of saves against Portsmouth to highlight his importance as well.

2. Jordan Storey - RCB Storey has been pretty much a mainstay since coming into the club in January, and has become a key component for Moore. Can't see that changing this weekend.

3. Harlee Dean - CB It'd be a bit harsh on Liam Palmer, probably, because he was excellent against Portsmouth, but Dean - if deemed fit enough - could be very useful going up against Ross Stewart and the aerial threat that he poses. Again, he's also got a lot of experience and leadership.

4. Sam Hutchinson - LCB He's a leader who's been there, done that, and his form this season when he's been available has shown exactly why the club wanted to bring him back in. Reads the game so well, and will be up for the battle at the Stadium of Light.