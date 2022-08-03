The Owls have got eight new arrivals through the door in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign, but only one of them is on a temporary basis as Moore plans for beyond the current season.

Reece James, from Blackpool, is the only loan signing that Wednesday have made so far, but the Wednesday boss did suggest recently that – even though they wanted to get permanent deals through the door – more loans could be on the cards.

When asked if there were any loan signings in the works, Moore told The Star, “We knew there were free transfers coming up, and with the ones that were going to be available we wanted to make sure that we could put our best foot forward…

“I’m not saying that there isn’t going to be any loans coming in, but this year we certainly wanted to get the boys who were available as free transfers.

“What’s pleased us most is that, with the calibre of player that was available, was to get them and secure them against the level of opposition out there…

“Credit to everybody at the football club with that, I’m just the mouthpiece.”

