Sheffield Wednesday’s predicted Championship finish compared to QPR, Rotherham United and Stoke City - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the league
Sheffield Wednesday have turned to Danny Rohl as their new manager. The Owls are hoping the 34-year-old can keep them in the Championship.
The former Bayern Munich number two has said: “It’s amazing to be here now. It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club.”
Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish based on the bookies’ odds...
1 / 6