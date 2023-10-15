News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s predicted Championship finish compared to QPR, Rotherham United and Stoke City - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the league

By Harry Mail
Published 15th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have turned to Danny Rohl as their new manager. The Owls are hoping the 34-year-old can keep them in the Championship.

The former Bayern Munich number two has said: “It’s amazing to be here now. It’s been a long process these last seven days but I have had a good conversation with the chairman, very open-minded for everything and I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club.”

Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday are predicted to finish based on the bookies’ odds...

1. 24th: Sheffield Wednesday

2. 23rd: Rotherham United

3. 22nd: Queens Park Rangers

4. 21st: Huddersfield Town

