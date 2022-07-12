Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a swathe of players as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.

Sheffield Wednesday have been busy this summer as they look to mount another promotion push.

The new campaign begins at the end of the month and they begin with a home clash against Portsmouth at Hillsborough, before a tricky away trip to MK Dons.

Darren Moore will be hoping he can guide the Owls out of League One next season after they lost in the play-offs over two legs to eventual winners Sunderland last term.

Sheffield Wednesday have brought in seven new faces and have seriously bolstered their ranks in an attempt to get out of the third tier at the second time of asking.

They were close last time around but the squad they are assembling right now is arguably stronger on paper.

Here is a look at a predicted starting XI for the Yorkshire club, with some new faces and linked players included....

GK - David Stockdale The summer recruit from Wycombe Wanderers will be competing with Cameron Dawson for the number one spot.

RCB - Michael Ihiekwe He has joined from fellow Yorkshire club Rotherham United.

CB - Akin Famewo The centre-back has signed from Norwich City after spending the past year-and-a-half on loan at Charlton Athletic.

LCB - Harlee Dean Sheffield Wednesday are interested in bringing him back from Birmingham City.