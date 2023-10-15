News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s position in ‘dirtiest’ teams table compared to Leeds United, Southampton and Ipswich Town - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s next game is an away trip to Watford

By Harry Mail
Published 15th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in the Championship since their promotion from League One. They won the third tier play-offs last term after beating fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley 1-0 in the final at Wembley courtesy of attacker Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner.

However, they are now bottom of the second tier and haven’t won yet this season. Xisco Munoz has already lost his job and he wasn’t able to get results following his arrival over the summer to replace Darren Moore. Danny Rohl was announced as the Owls new manager on Friday.

Here is a look at where Sheffield Wednesday sit in a table based on the average number of fouls committed per game, as per WhoScored...

20 fouls

1. Southampton

20 fouls

20 fouls

2. Blackburn

20 fouls

20 fouls

3. Birmingham

20 fouls

20 fouls

4. QPR

20 fouls

