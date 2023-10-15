Sheffield Wednesday have struggled in the Championship since their promotion from League One. They won the third tier play-offs last term after beating fellow Yorkshire club Barnsley 1-0 in the final at Wembley courtesy of attacker Josh Windass’ last-gasp winner.

However, they are now bottom of the second tier and haven’t won yet this season. Xisco Munoz has already lost his job and he wasn’t able to get results following his arrival over the summer to replace Darren Moore. Danny Rohl was announced as the Owls new manager on Friday.