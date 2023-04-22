The Owls take on Exeter City this afternoon in what is now a must-win game if they’re to keep their chances of automatic promotion alive after a period that has seen them come back down to earth with a bang after a 23-game unbeaten run saw them climb to the top of the table and hold their fate in their own hands.

Now they’re relying favours from elsewhere, but have still had an impressive season regardless as they broke numerous club records and could still finish with the highest points total in the club’s history. Megson, who was involved in a good chunk of the season that set that record (93 in 2011/12) thinks that his former player deserves credit for the work that he’s done.

Speaking to Alan Biggs in an interview this week, Moore’s former West Bromwich Albion manager said, “To me it seems like Wednesday haven’t got the finances that they’ve had in the last few years and haven’t thrown a lot of money at it like they did, do it’s got to be done in a different way. And that way is a lot harder.

“When you’ve got a lot of money to spend you can afford the odd mistake and go get another one - but if you haven’t then with the players you’re taking on free transfers and loans you need to have your ear to the ground and know where the players are. And then you have to try and get the best out of those players.

“I think in that respect Darren has done a really good job, because you can’t turn around and say that he’s spent his way to that success. He’s had to work, and scout, and send people out to watch…

“What’s happening now, because of the size of the club and the size of the support, and because it was looking nailed on - it doesn’t work out like that - people start to tighten up, it just needs to calm down a little bit. Hopefully they’ll be ok.”

Wednesday take on Exeter at 3pm this afternoon.