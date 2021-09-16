Brennan has impressed as he’s made his way up through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road since joining the U14s back in 2013, and went on to make his senior debut last year when he faced Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

The Owls have moved to loan out a number of their young players in recent weeks as Darren Moore seeks more senior game time for his up-and-comers at Hillsborough, with Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town), Ryan Galvin (Gloucester City), Charles Hagan (Hampton & Richmond Borough) and Luke Jackson (Guiseley AFC) having all headed out on loan.

Now, after experienced defender, Haydn Hollis, suffered a setback in his recovery, it’s thought that the Spireites are considering the possibility of trying to bring Brennan into the Technique Stadium on a loan basis.

This news comes after The Star reported on Aldershot Town and Dagenham & Redbridge’s interest in fellow youngster, Josh Dawodu, however it remains to be seen at this point in time whether anything more will come from it.

Wednesday had a very busy summer in terms of incomings, and may not be done just yet as they continue to monitor the free agent market given the amount of players who still haven’t found new clubs for the season ahead.

The Owls face Shrewsbury Town this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways on the back of consecutive defeats.