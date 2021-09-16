A month later... Sheffield Wednesday man finally completes expected loan switch

The 19-year-old has been a member of Wednesday’s senior setup for some time now having climb through the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, but with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Joe Wildsmith the two main goalkeepers at Hillsborough at present it was decided that the teenager could do with a bit of time out on loan.

Jackson was due to join Guiseley a few weeks ago – and was even announced by the club after playing a friendly – however the deal fell through last minute after he picked up a knock in training that meant he was going to be unavailable for some time, leading to Guiseley snapping up Jordan Amissah from local rivals, Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amissah’s month-long loan came to an end this week, though, and now it’s been confirmed that Jackson will take his place with the Lions as he seeks to get some senior minutes under his belt in the National League North.

Wednesday said on their official website, “Owls goalkeeper Luke Jackson has joined Guiseley on a one-month loan deal… The 19-year-old will link up with the National League North side ahead of their FA Cup clash at Colne FC on Saturday. The promising young keeper was set to complete a loan move to the Lions last month but a minor injury delayed the switch.”

His loan will last until October 16th.