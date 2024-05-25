Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl impressed greatly during the season just gone and has now signed a new ‘long-term’ deal at the club , but how does his win percentage compare to Owls bosses of the past? Rohl was appointed in October and given the unenviable task fo rescuing the club from deep in the relegation zone.

It took until the last day of the season to complete the job, but complete the job he did. Rohl has become hugely popular among fans, and there is already excitement aplenty ahead of next season. In the meantime, we have taken a look at the most successful Wednesday managers of all time to see where Rohl ranks, keeping in mind a high win percentage gets harder to maintain the more games you are in charge of, meaning those with shorter terms do have an advantage, although we have not included interim or caretaker bosses. Take a look below.