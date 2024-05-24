Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri has expressed his ‘delight’ at the unveiling of a new contract for Owls boss Danny Röhl, making clear work is well underway on the club’s summer plans.

It is expected to be a busy summer for the Owls, whose remarkable comeback survival effort was spearheaded by Röhl’s management following his arrival in South Yorkshire in October. Wednesday went unbeaten in the last six matches of their season - winning their last three - to roar back from the worst-ever start to a Championship campaign.

Talks have taken place between Röhl and Chansiri for the last weeks, with the German boss having described discussions as ‘very good’ having spoken about the need for reassurances with regard to the future direction at S6 in late-season press conferences.

“I am delighted that Danny will be continuing his managerial journey with our club,” Chansiri said as part of the club’s official announcement of what is understood to be a deal that runs until the summer of 2027.

“The impact he made when he joined was immediate and was the foundation for preserving our place in the Championship.

“He has forged a special relationship with our supporters in the short space of time he has been here and now this journey continues.