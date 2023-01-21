Josh Windass is looking forward to going up against a familiar foe when Sheffield Wednesday face Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

The Owls attacker, who has five goals in his last three games, went head-to-head with the Fleetwood boss when they were either side of the Old Firm – Windass at Rangers and Brown at Celtic.

This weekend one of them will be in the dugout, and Wednesday’s forward had nothing but praise for the his old foe – saying he expects the same sort of dedication from his team.

“I’ve played against Browny in Old Firm games six or seven times,” Windass said ahead of the game. “And unfortunately he got the better of me most of the time. He was a top player, and a good battler on the pitch. He was 100%, full throttle, and his teams are like that as well based on the analysis I’ve seen.

“He was always really hard to play against. Good on the ball, strong, and I’m looking forward to seeing him this weekend.

“He’s got a new haircut now,” Windass added with a smile. “He was bald when I played against him. My honest thoughts were that I couldn’t believe he’d chosen to be bald for that many years, because he’s got a good head of hair!”

“When I saw him I couldn’t believe it. But he’s scarier with the bald head - so more power to him.”

Sheffield Wednesday's josh Windass up against Fleetwood Town manager, Scott Brown, during their time at Rangers and Celtic. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Wednesday and Fleetwood lock horns at 3pm this afternoon as the Owls look to make it 15 unbeaten in League One.