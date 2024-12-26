Sheffield Wednesday's Boxing Day record as crazy festive record continues at Middlesbrough
The Owls take on Middlesbrough this afternoon in their penultimate game of 2024, and they’ll be hoping to continue their impressive run of form on the road by picking up three vital points and closing the gap on their opponents at the Riverside Stadium.
Danny Röhl’s outfit have already won 10 away games this calendar year, their best record in years, and he’ll be keen to at to that in Teesside when they go up against a team that are certainly in an indifferent run of form at this point in time.
We took a look back at all of the Owls’ Boxing Day results since 2008 to see how they’ve got on, and one thing that is really noticeable is how few home matches they’ve been able to play on December 26th - four in total over the last 15 seasons.
Fans of the Owls have only seen one win on this day in the last five seasons - with a rare home clash being postponed due to Covid-19 - but there was a point where they went seven years without defeat, and this afternoon offers them a chance to maybe get a new run going after last season’s loss to Coventry City. Even though they’re away again.
Here’s how Wednesday’s Boxing Day record looks over the last 15 years:
December 2008 – Wednesday 1-1 Blackpool
December 2009 – Wednesday 2-2 Newcastle United
December 2011 – Walsall 2- 1 Wednesday
December 2012 – Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Wednesday
December 2013 – Blackburn 0-0 Wednesday
December 2014 – Wednesday 1-0 Blackpool
December 2015 – Wednesday 3-0 Birmingham City
December 2016 – Newcastle 0-1 Wednesday
December 2017 – Nottingham Forest 0-3 Wednesday
December 2018 – Middlesbrough 0-1 Wednesday
December 2019 - Stoke City 3-2 Wednesday
December 2020 - Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Wednesday
December 2021 - Wednesday v Burton Albion (postponed due to Covid-19)
December 2022 - Fleetwood Town 1-2 Wednesday
December 2023 - Coventry City 2-0 Wednesday
