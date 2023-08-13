News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s home attendance compared to Championship rivals Leeds, Sunderland and more - gallery

How does Sheffield Wednesday’s first home attendance of the season compare to Sunderland, Leeds United and their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Aug 2023, 13:51 BST

It hasn’t been the easiest of returns to the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

After suffering a narrow home defeat against recently relegated Southampton on the opening night of the season, the Owls suffered another loss on Saturday as an Ozan Tufan hat-trick inspired Hull City to a 4-2 win against Xisco Munoz’s side.

Wednesday return to Hillsborough next Saturday as they look to rack up their first three points of the season against Preston North End and they will hope to do so in front of another impressive crowd in S6.

All but one Championship club have now played at home league game so far this season, with Queen’s Park Rangers the only side yet to compete on their home patch during the first week of the campaign. The Star compares how Wednesday’s attendance for that opening day defeat against the Saints compares to other clubs across the division.

Attendances for Championship clubs’ first home game of the season ranked.

Attendances for Championship clubs' first home game of the season ranked.

Attendances for Championship clubs’ first home game of the season ranked. Photo: Getty Images

Attendance: 10,828

2. Rotherham United v Blackburn Rovers

Attendance: 10,828 Photo: Getty Images

Attendance: 16,446

3. Plymouth Argyle v Huddersfield Town

Attendance: 16,446 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Attendance: 16,741

4. Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion

Attendance: 16,741 Photo: Getty Images

