Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘electric’ fans praised after last-gasp Wimbledon win

The Owls looked like they were destined for a point at Hillsborough against the Dons after Jack Hunt’s opener was cancelled out by Ayoub Assal, however Lee Gregory struck at the death after getting onto the end of a Callum Paterson header to secure a 2-1 win and all three points.

Moore was forced to roll the dice at 1-1 as he brought on Paterson, Saido Berahino and Olamide Shodipo, and he admits that he was delighted that things worked out in the end.

Speaking after the game, the Owls boss said, “I’m pleased for Lee because he spent a few weeks in the treatment room and I know his character, he wants to be out there playing, helping the team. We brought some subs on, we put Marvin (Johnson) back to the back three and Mendez (Nathaniel Mendez-Laing) out wide because they were playing the low block so we wanted to stretch the game and put some crosses into the box.

“Pato is the ideal man to get on the end of a cross like that from Baz (Bannan), and he’s directed it right into the path of Lee Gregory, who’s headed into in. The atmosphere was electric when it went in and we’re really pleased to send the fans home happy.”

Meanwhile, Moore also went on to say, “The atmosphere, the crowd, the noise, was incredible… So thank you to the fans, we really appreciate it. It’s a great three points and I’m really pleased for everybody.”