Sheffield Wednesday’s contract stance as retained lists are released elsewhere

Contract talks at Sheffield Wednesday remain shelved until the play-offs are done and dusted.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 15th May 2023, 06:00 BST

While retained lists are released elsewhere, there has still been no word on what will happen with the Owls’ senior ranks going into the 2023/24 campaign – with discussions on hold until it’s been confirmed which division they’ll be in.

Wednesday have the second leg of their tie against Peterborough United coming up on Thursday night after Friday’s catastrophic result at the Weston Homes Stadium, and only after that will decisions be made on who goes and who will be asked to stick around at Hillsborough.

“I think that’s the rightful thing to do,” Moore explained last week when asked if any future talks had been put on ice. “There’s been a lot of work that’s gone on behind the scenes, which we’ve got in place, and that’s been a progression for Sheffield Wednesday to have.

"That’s good, and it’s been needed, and we’ve continued that progression in making sure that we’re solid in terms of what’s needed. At the push of a button we’re ready to move.

"But at the moment, all of that is on the back burner because I think that’s right to do. They’re not knee-jerk reactions, they need time and space, they need discussions. And there needs to be respect in coming to those decisions."

"So because of that we’d rather focus on the here and now.”

Sheffield Wednesday have some big contract decisions to make this month. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)Sheffield Wednesday have some big contract decisions to make this month. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Sheffield Wednesday have some big contract decisions to make this month. (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Wednesday have a number of senior players who will be out of contract this summer, including the likes of Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and George Byers – however some do have options for an extra year.

