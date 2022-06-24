Wednesday missed out on promotion to the Championship last season as they fell in the play-off semifinals to Sunderland, but with a host of new signings and a renewed optimism at Hillsborough, they’ll be eyeing the automatic places this time around.

Darren Moore has been working hard since that night at Hillsborough when their promotion hopes were ended, and has so far brought in five new players to add to his ranks – now, with the fixtures being released this week, the odds on promotion have changed once again, and it’s looking quite good for Wednesdayites.

Here’s how the bookies rate Wednesday’s chances next season, compared to the other big guns in League One – and the pack that will be chasing behind them.

Skybet odds correct as of June 24.

