The Owls take on the Trotters on April 9th in their next away game, and will once again have a sizeable amount of supporters making the trip after they took over 3,000 down south to Kent for the 0-0 draw against Gillingham.

Now, after selling out their allocation in Greater Manchester, Wednesdayites will enjoy their biggest away day since buying up almost 6,000 tickets for the trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge during the 2018/19 FA Cup, and it will substantially overtake Doncaster Rovers away (4,677) as their largest travelling party of the current campaign.

A statement on the club’s website this afternoon said, “Our trip to Bolton on Saturday 9 April in Sky Bet League One has sold out to Wednesdayites… Last week it was announced that the Owls had an allocation of 5,147 for the clash at the University of Bolton Stadium. Our full allocation has now sold which will make this fixture our biggest away attendance of the campaign.”

Wednesday were also hoping to get a big allocation of tickets for the trip to MK Dons next month, however the fact that it has now been rearranged to being a night game may lead to the hosts handing out less tickets to the travelling supporters.

Darren Moore’s side face Cheltenham Town this weekend as they seek a return to winning ways after two consecutive draws in League One.