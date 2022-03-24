Blair’s dad, Andy, spent two years with the Owls in the 1980s, and the full back has said in the past that if he had to pick a team to support then it’d be the men in blue and white, adding that it was the first two fixtures he looked out for when they were announced.

It will be an emotional visit to S6 this weekend in more ways than one for the 32-year-old, though, with the game being his first trip to Hillsborough since the sad passing of his Wednesday-mad older brother, Ross, following a battle with brain cancer.

The full back is expected to be in the starting XI on Saturday, and will have plenty of support from the stands as his family head to the ground on which his father made so many happy memories.

“I can’t wait,” Blair said after Cheltenham’s 2-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle. “It’s going to be wicked - could be one of the best I’ve ever had, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve got everybody coming up, so it’s going to be a very, very good day - and hopefully the football is good as well.

“I’ve never played at Hillsborough before, that’s why I’m looking forward to it so much.

Cheltenham Town's Matty Blair and his father, former Sheffield Wednesday player, Andy Blair.

“When I was at Mansfield we played them in the cup but I was injured at the time so I never took the journey. I’ve only ever played them in the league (at home) and in a preseason friendly game, so yeah, I can’t wait.

“It’s going to be a special day, and like I said, could be one of the best, but we’ll see. The football’s got to be doing that as well.”