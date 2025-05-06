Revealed: Sheffield Wednesday's best XI from 2024/25 based on statistics alone

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 6th May 2025, 13:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday’s 2024/25 season has come to a close, so we took a look at who would make their Team of the Season based on the stats.

The Owls finished comfortably midtable in the end, securing a top-half finish in the Championship a year after scraping survival by the skin of their teeth, and now another summer of change awaits with at least 15 senior players out of contract or coming to the end of their respective loans.

Many players who played a big part this season are on that list of expiring deals, and when looking at WhoScored.com - whose metric used to select the EFL’s Team of the Week - it would appear that the statistics back up how important many of them have been. We used the website to ascertain who would make Wednesday’s best XI based on their statistics alone...

So, looking at WhoScored’s rankings, this is Wednesday’s best XI for 2024/25:

The young stopper made 20 saves in his eight games in the Championship, 15 of them from shots inside the penalty area. James Beadle made 81 in 38 games.

1. Pierce Charles - 6.57

Valery played in a few different positions, but was at his most effective at right back. He made 95 clearances and 53 successful tackles.

2. Yan Valery - 6.76

Ihiekwe came into the team after a spell out in the cold, and ended the season with 132 clearances in just 22 games. He was one aerial duel victory away from hitting triple figures.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 6.88

Famewo averaged more interceptions per game (1.8) than any other player at the club this season. Only six players blocked more shots than him, despite only playing 13 times.

4. Akin Famewo - 6.85

