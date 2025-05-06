The Owls finished comfortably midtable in the end, securing a top-half finish in the Championship a year after scraping survival by the skin of their teeth, and now another summer of change awaits with at least 15 senior players out of contract or coming to the end of their respective loans.

Many players who played a big part this season are on that list of expiring deals, and when looking at WhoScored.com - whose metric used to select the EFL’s Team of the Week - it would appear that the statistics back up how important many of them have been. We used the website to ascertain who would make Wednesday’s best XI based on their statistics alone...