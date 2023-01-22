Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance this season compared to Derby, Barnsley, Bolton and Charlton - gallery
How does Sheffield Wednesday’s home support compare to the rest of the league?
Sheffield Wednesday are hoping that this is the year they can claw themselves out of League One and back into the Championship. The Owls are going well at the moment and now sit seven points above 3rd place Ipswich Town, with Plymouth Argyle leading the way the top.
Darren Moore’s side are always backed in large numbers at Hillsborough, despite still being in the third tier, and they have large away followings everywhere they go as well.
Here is a look at how Sheffield Wednesday’s average home attendance compares to league rivals like Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic, Barnsley, Plymouth and more...