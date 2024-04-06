Breaking

Sheffield Wednesday's attacking XI revealed as star makes long-awaited comeback

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has named an attacking XI for the Owls’ game against Queens Park Rangers.
By Joe Crann
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:02 BST
Wednesday take on QPR at Loftus Road this afternoon as they seek a return to winning ways following the defeat to Middlesbrough, and there’s a big boost going forward as Josh Windass makes his first appearance since January.

Michael Smith also returns to the XI to partner Iké Ugbo up front, while Liam Palmer takes his place in midfield alongside captain, Barry Bannan. On the bench there’s more good news as Callum Paterson comes back after his lengthy time out with an injury.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Hide Ad
