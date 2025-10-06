Barry Bannan’s status among Sheffield Wednesday’s greatest players was further cemented over the weekend.

Bannan’s 458th game for the Owls is not one that he’ll remember fondly as Wednesday were comfortably beaten 5-0 by Coventry City at Hillsborough, but is the one that took him level with the great Redfern Froggatt on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers.

Now only six players have played more times for SWFC since the club was formed back in 1867, and the skipper isn’t done yet as he continues to be the heartbeat of the side from central midfield. Should he feature against Charlton Athletic - as expected - later this month then he’ll go seventh outright on the list, and before the end of the year he’ll probably be up to sixth as he chases down Tommy Crawshaw’s 465.

Meanwhile, the Coventry game also proved to be Liam Palmer’s 473rd outing in Owls colours, leaving him just five short of Kevin Pressman in fourth place. Six more appearances for the academy graduate and he’ll leapfrog the legendary goalkeeper. Here’s how the club’s top 10 looks at this point in time.

Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time

Andrew Wilson - 546

Jack Brown - 507

Alan Finney - 504

Kevin Pressman - 478

Liam Palmer - 473

Tommy Crawshaw - 465

Barry Bannan - 458

Redfern Froggatt - 458

Don Megson - 442

John Fantham - 434

Palmer could well become only the fourth player in the club’s storied history to break the 500-game mark later this season, while Bannan has a real chance of overtaking Pressman and break into Wednesday’s top five.