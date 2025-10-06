Sheffield Wednesday's all-time greats as Barry Bannan hits another huge milestone
Bannan’s 458th game for the Owls is not one that he’ll remember fondly as Wednesday were comfortably beaten 5-0 by Coventry City at Hillsborough, but is the one that took him level with the great Redfern Froggatt on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers.
Now only six players have played more times for SWFC since the club was formed back in 1867, and the skipper isn’t done yet as he continues to be the heartbeat of the side from central midfield. Should he feature against Charlton Athletic - as expected - later this month then he’ll go seventh outright on the list, and before the end of the year he’ll probably be up to sixth as he chases down Tommy Crawshaw’s 465.
Meanwhile, the Coventry game also proved to be Liam Palmer’s 473rd outing in Owls colours, leaving him just five short of Kevin Pressman in fourth place. Six more appearances for the academy graduate and he’ll leapfrog the legendary goalkeeper. Here’s how the club’s top 10 looks at this point in time.
Sheffield Wednesday’s top 10 appearance-makers of all time
Andrew Wilson - 546
Jack Brown - 507
Alan Finney - 504
Kevin Pressman - 478
Liam Palmer - 473
Tommy Crawshaw - 465
Barry Bannan - 458
Redfern Froggatt - 458
Don Megson - 442
John Fantham - 434
Palmer could well become only the fourth player in the club’s storied history to break the 500-game mark later this season, while Bannan has a real chance of overtaking Pressman and break into Wednesday’s top five.