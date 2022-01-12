Sheffield Wednesday’s Alex Hunt terms revealed after Grimsby Town exit – League Two club notified
Alex Hunt’s time at Grimsby Town ended after they were asked to pay 100% of the youngster’s wages by Sheffield Wednesday, The Star understands.
The 21-year-old midfielder impressed in 18 appearances for the Mariners in the National League but is back at Wednesday along with the likes of Ryan Galvin and Charles Hagan.
He scored twice and claimed an assist in the Owls’ 4-2 under-23 win over Coventry City on Monday, with Grimsby boss Paul Hurst making clear he felt it was unlikely Hunt would return to continue his progress at Blundell Park.
Hurst claimed the terms of the arrangement put to Grimsby had changed and while it is not known exactly what percentage of Hunt’s wages were being paid by the National League side during the first half of the season, sources have confirmed to The Star that they were told they would have to stump up his entire wage if the arrangement was to be extended.
Hunt’s long-term future at Wednesday is still up in the air. His contract runs out at the end of the season and it is believed there is no extension clause attached to the deal.
But the Owls appear open to allowing him back out on loan for the rest of the season under the terms laid out to Grimsby. The Star has reason to believe at least one League Two club has been made aware of his availability for the rest of the season.
Wednesday boss Darren Moore had said last week he hoped Hunt would be able to continue his time at Grimsby.