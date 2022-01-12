The 21-year-old midfielder impressed in 18 appearances for the Mariners in the National League but is back at Wednesday along with the likes of Ryan Galvin and Charles Hagan.

He scored twice and claimed an assist in the Owls’ 4-2 under-23 win over Coventry City on Monday, with Grimsby boss Paul Hurst making clear he felt it was unlikely Hunt would return to continue his progress at Blundell Park.

Hurst claimed the terms of the arrangement put to Grimsby had changed and while it is not known exactly what percentage of Hunt’s wages were being paid by the National League side during the first half of the season, sources have confirmed to The Star that they were told they would have to stump up his entire wage if the arrangement was to be extended.

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Alex Hunt is back at the club after a loan stint at Grimsby Town.

Hunt’s long-term future at Wednesday is still up in the air. His contract runs out at the end of the season and it is believed there is no extension clause attached to the deal.

But the Owls appear open to allowing him back out on loan for the rest of the season under the terms laid out to Grimsby. The Star has reason to believe at least one League Two club has been made aware of his availability for the rest of the season.