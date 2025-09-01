Sheffield Wednesday are determined to try and keep Bailey Cadamarteri at the club despite offers from elsewhere, The Star understands.

Cadamarteri has been the subject of plenty of interest towards the end of the transfer window, with the likes of Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers known to have had offers rejected by the club.

Wednesday’s financial uncertainty under the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri leaves constant question marks hanging over the future of players at Hillsborough, especially with the likes of Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba being sold this summer for reported fees below what many believe them to be worth.

Bailey Cadamarteri’s Sheffield Wednesday future

It’s understood that the Blades and Rovers came in with bids worth upwards of £1m when they approached the Owls in pursuit of the 20-year-old forward, but The Star now understands that Wednesday aren’t looking to entertain any future offers that come their way in the final throes of the window before tonight’s 7pm deadline.

Cadamarteri himself is not believed to be pushing for a move away from the club after becoming a regular in Henrik Pedersen’s first team, and it may be that discussions over an improved contract could get underway now that he’s an established senior player rather than just an academy graduate.

At the time of writing there are just under two hours left before the window closes, so there is still time for things to change, but the thought process at the moment is that Wednesday have no intention of selling their England youth international as he prepares to head over to join up with the Jamaican national team for the first time.

‘Cadz’ is already off the mark this season having found the net against Wrexham earlier this month, and Pedersen will no doubt be a happy man if 7pm comes and goes without any further players being sold on.

