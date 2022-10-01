‘Greggers’ has been a key player for the Owls since his arrival last summer, so it was a surprise when he was missing from the teamsheet for the trip to Vale Park in a game that was always going to be a strong test for Darren Moore's side.

A beautiful strike from Will Vaulks proved to be the difference on the day as Wednesday ran out as 1-0 winners, a result that took them up to third, and the Owls boss will have been pleased that they managed to get the three points even after having had to rejig the front line and replace Gregory with Mallik Wilks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the Owls striker, Moore said, “He picked up a niggle yesterday in training - we hope it’s not too long, and maybe we’ll get him back for Tuesday. If not then certainly for the weekend… We’ll have a look for Tuesday like I said, but it came late in training yesterday and I didn’t take the risk with him today.

“We’ve left him in the hands of the medical team and the doctor - they treated him yesterday and this morning, so hopefully he’s responded to that. He’s still got time, so we’ll see what he’s like on Monday for the game on Tuesday.”

It would be a big boost for Wednesday if they can get their number nine back available for the trip to Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, though it’s now a race against time to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad