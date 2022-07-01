The 22-year-old academy graduate made 14 appearances for the Owls last term after he was recalled from a loan spell with Notts County in the National League to cover an injury crisis.

He impressed after being handed an opportunity on the right side of a three-man central defensive unit and was rewarded with a new contract in January, which runs to the summer of 2024.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ciaran Brennan.

Former Notre Dame High School pupil Brennan said of the move: “The philosophy and playing style Scott Lindsey wants to implement here was massive in my decision.

“I also want to prove to people what I’m capable of. I want regular first team football and to show what I can do. Swindon Town provides me with the ideal opportunity to achieve this.”

He added: “League Two is tough and physical but I feel ready, and playing lower league football has taught me a lot. I want to dominate possession, get the ball down, press forward and most importantly, keep clean sheets.”

The arrival of experienced defenders Michael Ihiekwe and Ben Heneghan is likely to have pushed Brennan down the pecking order at S6.

Swindon first team head coach Scott Lindsey said: “Ciaran is a right-sided centre-half who is really comfortable on the ball and can play in a back three or four.

“He boasts great passing ability and has played a number of games in the league above us. His experience at that level will be invaluable. I’m really excited to be adding Ciaran to the squad.”

Swindon finished sixth in League Two last season before losing in the play-off semi-final on penalties to Port Vale, who went on to win promotion.

The departure of Brennan, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth team level, leaves Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore short of natural options at centre-back.

Ihiekwe, Heneghan and Dominic Iorfa are the club’s only central defenders by trade.

Liam Palmer and Marvin Johnson both provided cover in that position last season, however, albeit often due to injuries.