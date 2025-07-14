Exclusive:Details revealed after secret Sheffield Wednesday friendly against Manchester City youngsters
The return of manager Danny Röhl has been the latest twist in a summer of chaos at S6, with the German coach having been absent from the trip to the FA headquarters - and the week’s training previous to that.
The bulk of work at St George’s Park was overseen by Henrik Pedersen, announced to have renewed his contract with the club last week. The Star can reveal that on Saturday the Owls played out their first pre-season match exercise against a Manchester City under-23 side and that they registered a 3-2 comeback win in a low-key affair not publicised to social media.
Both teams are understood to have made rafts of substitutions with focus on staging-up the fitness of players on both sides. City’s youngsters led the match 2-1 at the halfway mark before the Owls overcame them in the second half, with Wednesday’s goals believed to have been scored by Jamal Lowe, Jarvis Thornton and Olaf Kobacki. Some Wednesday players were given the day off and didn’t take part.
The Star understands that Wednesday were initially scheduled to play against Scottish giants Rangers but that alternative plans were drawn up. The Glasgow club - who also spent last week training at St George’s Park and are expected to announce the signing of Owls attacker Djeidi Gassama despite a delay in proceedings - instead took on Barnsley and played out a 1-1 draw.
The Owls have not yet confirmed any further friendlies, though Mansfield Town have made public a planned pre-season run-out at Hillsborough on July 26 that will be played out behind closed doors. Further behind closed doors run-outs are expected.
