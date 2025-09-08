Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, could help his side book their place at the 2026 World Cup today after a surprise result at the weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tunisia take on Equatorial Guinea this afternoon knowing that a victory will see them secure their ticket to the USA, Canada and Mexico next year, with even a draw being enough should Namibia fail to beat Sao Tome and Principe. The opportunity came about after the Flames of Malawi, who were second bottom in Group H, managed to pull off a shock 2-1 win over the Namibians away from home, leaving Valery’s side seven points clear with three games to go. They’re already guaranteed a top two finish regardless.

Valery played the full 90 minutes last week as the Eagles of Carthage beat Liberia 3-0 in Tunis, and will be eager to show what he can do once again later today when things get underway at Estadio de Malabo in the Equatorial Guinean capital. Namibia play their next game a little later on, so if victory isn’t achieved by in Malabo then the Tunisians will have to wait to see if they’ll need the final round of games in October to book their place at the WC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday at the World Cup

Elsewhere, Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, will be eager to get another chance leading the line for Jamaica in a few days’ time as the Reggae Boyz take on Trinidad and Tobago, with the 20-year-old having impressed on his international debut last week. Steve McClaren may opt to mix things up on Wednesday, though, as they look to make it two wins from two in Group B.

It’s been a long time since an Owl has taken part at football’s global showpiece, with John Sheridan and Roland Nilsson the last to do so. The closest SWFC have come in the 20 years that followed was Scott Carson’s selection for the 2006 edition of the tournament after his loan at Hillsborough had come to an end. There’s a chance that the long wait for representation could end next summer.

The aforementioned matches will be the final outings at national level for Valery and Cadamarteri, who will then return to English soil ahead of the Owls’ game against Bristol City, with Henrik Pedersen crossing his fingers that they make it through this week’s games unscathed.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join