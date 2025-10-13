Sheffield Wednesday’s Yan Valery has formed part of a remarkable defensive effort at international level with Tunisia.

Valery was handed another start by Sami Trabelsi on Monday afternoon in Tunis as the Eagles of Carthage played host to Namibia in their final World Cup Qualifier, and though their spot at the 2026 edition of the global showpiece was confirmed last month, they’ve showed no signs of slowing down as they continue their preparations for the African Cup of Nations.

Wednesday’s full back played another 90 minutes, doing so for the sixth straight game for his nation, and helped them to yet another clean sheet as they swept the Namibians aside with a 3-0 victory at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium. He was booked towards the end of the game - his first yellow card for his country - but won’t be too bothered about that after they made it nine wins from 10 games en route to the USA.

What’s even more impressive is the fact that the Tunisians haven’t conceded a single goal in their 10 matches, scoring 22 along the way. Valery unfortunately missed out on the first six of the games - for various reasons - but was a big part of the final four. Not many completed started and finished all of the last 360 minutes, and he also got his maiden international assist on this round of fixtures, too. It all but guarantees his place at the AFCON later this year, which will no doubt be a blow for Henrik Pedersen as his first-choice right back heads over to Morocco.

Elsewhere, there was another Wednesday player in action today as Will Grainger started for Wales’ U18s once again, however the teenage starlet was unable to help his side avoid defeat against hosts, Croatia, as they fell to a 1-0 loss. The youngster and Valery will now head back to Middlewood Road to get back to work in blue and white.

There are still games remaining for Bailey Cadamarteri, Harry Amass and Logan Stretch, however, all of whom will turn out for Jamaica, England and Wales respectively over the next few days.