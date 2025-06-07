Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Xisco Muñoz has made a left-field return to management after nearly seven months.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spaniard has already enjoyed a colourful and cosmopolitan career in management, taking in jobs in his native Spain, in Georgia, in Cyprus and in Slovakia as well as his deeply contrasting stints in England with Watford and Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 44-year-old is best known in South Yorkshire for an ill-fated spell in charge at Hillsborough in which he came and went without a win inside 90 minutes across 12 matches. Appointed late in the wake of Darren Moore’s turbulent departure following Wednesday’s dramatic League One promotion in 2023, he oversaw the back end of a difficult summer and was sacked having overseen the bulk of the worst league start in Owls history.

Following what was seen as a cruel exit from Slovakian outfit DAC Dunajská Streda in November, Xisco ran media interviews in the new year suggesting a keenness to return to management. Now he has got that opportunity - in Malaysia. The promotion-winning Watford boss has been unveiled as the new boss of Johor Darul Ta’zim, the central powerhouse in Malay football who have won the last seven Super League titles and have won three trebles on the spin.

The news follows the appointment of former Liverpool hero and Xisco’s fellow Spaniard Luis Garcia as the club’s CEO last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly, the move also follows the career pit-stop of Wednesday modern icon Fernando Forestieri, who also enjoyed a successful stint at Watford as well as at S6. Forestieri is a club legend in Johor having picked up 10 major honours in a three year spell where he put up some frankly ridiculous numbers - scoring 50 goals and bagging 25 assists in just 72 appearances. He left club earlier this year and last month described a desire to make a return to English football.

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday staff thanked as pay issues continue, Thai media hit, rumour quashed