Staff at Sheffield Wednesday have been thanked by colleagues within the club at what has been acknowledged as ‘challenging time’.

Financial issues within the club have left many staff without the full payment of their March wages over a week on from their expected payday. While some non-football staff were paid in full, some were paid only £700. ‘Emergency funding’ put in place has been taken up by some staff and is believed to have been effective for those facing financial hardship.

The club have been in regular contact with those impacted via email, though the correspondence has been light on detail, with no anticipated payment date disclosed since an initial suggestion of Monday was missed.. Staff within the club have sought out The Star to encourage more clarity from owner Dejphon Chansiri.

CHARGED: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

In further correspondence seen by The Star sent on Friday, it was once again reiterated that outstanding payments would be satisfied ‘as soon as funds are received’. Staff were thanked for their ‘commitment and efforts’ in what has been acknowledged to be a ‘challenging time’.

Wednesday’s plight has made the Thai media in the last week, with English-language newspaper the Bangkok Post the latest to publish the struggles the Owls and Chansiri are facing after both club and owner were hit with EFL charges in midweek.

Back at Hillsborough, work continues on the pitch renovations at the stadium and at Middlewood Road. Social media is rife with rumours at this tense time and word circulated online that workers had walked out. The Star is told that is categorically not the case and that work will continue throughout the weekend.

