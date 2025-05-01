The Owls take on the Hornets at Vicarage Road as the curtain comes down on their latest campaign, and it’s a fixture that will spell the end of the road for several players in Wednesday colours.
Many players who have been involved in some big moments for the club could well take to the field one final time as Danny Röhl looks to pick a side capable of finishing on a high, but he could also be tempted to give youth a chance with one eye on the club’s future.
Wednesday won’t move too much in the Championship table regardless of the result, but their manager is eager to reach the 60-point mark, and won’t be handing out an appearance to players who he feel haven’t earned it.
With that in mind, here’s the XI we think he could go for in Hertfordshire:
