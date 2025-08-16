Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed for Stoke City as Championship football returns to Hillsborough
It’ll be Henrik Pedersen’s first game at S6 as manager, and after a spirited defeat to Leicester City and a morale-boosting victory for a very young Owls side in the Carabao Cup, he’ll be eager to see his side pick up their first Championship win of the season.
There weren’t many changes expected from the Leicester game, especially given the threadbare nature of Wednesday’s squad, but there was a forced swap in midfield after Nathaniel Chalobah’s injury in their season opener. Sean Fusire comes in to take his place.
It’s good news on the injury front for the likes of Pierce Charles, Yan Valery and Gabriel Otegbayo after they shook off niggles to make the starting XI. All are expected to have a big role to play at S6.
The game will take place on the back of protests and a ‘funeral march’ through Hillsborough Park in protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership, but Pedersen has spoken of his desire to see nothing affect the match itself - even though he understands the fans’ concerns.
Here’s how the two line up...
Sheffield Wednesday vs Stoke City XIs:
Wednesday - Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Palmer, Fusire, Bannan, Ingelsson, J. Lowe, Cadamarteri
Stoke - Johansson, Tchamadeu, Lawal, Wilmot, Cresswell, Seko, Baker, Junho, Thomas, Manhoef, Mubama
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join