Angry supporters of Sheffield Wednesday have been asked not to risk the abandonment of this weekend’s home clash with Stoke City by manager Henrik Pedersen.

The plea comes amid planned protest demonstrations organised by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, with a great number of fans expected to march through Hillsborough Park on a ‘funeral procession’ in the hours leading into the Potters match. Some fans will also gather in the park during the game as part of the ongoing boycott of club revenue streams.

The fear around a potential abandonment comes after social media suggestions of a ‘whistle protest’ that would see supporters disrupt the fixture by blowing whistles and causing on-field confusion. It’s a tactic used before by other EFL clubs at times of off-field turbulence. The Trust have not organised that form of action asked fans to limit any whistling of that nature to the first five minutes of the game to avoid any threat of the game being abandoned altogether.

PROESTS: Sheffield Wednesday supporters call for owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell up in February 2024 (Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After a vote of Trust members returned a 82% support for the motion, fans have also now been encouraged not to buy tickets for the televised Carabao Cup clash with Leeds United, to take place on August 26.

Speaking ahead of the Stoke match, Owls boss Henrik Pedersen reiterated his understanding of supporter protest but spoke of his desire for the game to go ahead without any concern over a call-off.

“I understand the protests, but I don't want to have any risk for the game,” he said. “I have a group of players and a group of coaches who have done everything they can to be well-prepared. We have this first home game against Stoke and we are all really, really looking forward to this game tomorrow.

“The last two games at Leicester and Bolton were fantastic and if we can bring this at home, we can make a fantastic afternoon tomorrow. I really hope we can continue this development together with the fans. I understand them, but I don't hope it has any risk for the game.”

