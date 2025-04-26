Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday lead Portsmouth today in their final home game of the season, with Callum Paterson opening the scoring.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s plenty of stuff happening off the pitch at Hillsborough at the moment as fans march in protest of the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, but there’s still a game happening this afternoon as Pompey come to town for what could be the final home outing for several Owls players.

Wednesday have only personal pride left to play for after it was confirmed that they will not be going up or down from the Championship this season, but Röhl will be keen to make sure they still finish on a high and finish as high up the table as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind he’s made changes from the side that beat Middlesbrough last time out, with many players starting who are currently not contract to the club for next season.

It didn’t take long for Wednesday to get off the mark, thanks to this finish from Paterson:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, S. Charles, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Armstrong, Bannan, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, Smith

Portsmouth XI: Killip, Ogilvie, Shaughnessy, Potts, Bishop, Dozzell, Murphy, Devlin, Blair, Atkinson, Hayden

Some prematch reading for your perusal:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad