Watch Sheffield Wednesday's goal as they take early lead over Portsmouth
There’s plenty of stuff happening off the pitch at Hillsborough at the moment as fans march in protest of the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, but there’s still a game happening this afternoon as Pompey come to town for what could be the final home outing for several Owls players.
Wednesday have only personal pride left to play for after it was confirmed that they will not be going up or down from the Championship this season, but Röhl will be keen to make sure they still finish on a high and finish as high up the table as possible.
With that in mind he’s made changes from the side that beat Middlesbrough last time out, with many players starting who are currently not contract to the club for next season.
It didn’t take long for Wednesday to get off the mark, thanks to this finish from Paterson:
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, S. Charles, Ihiekwe, Johnson, Armstrong, Bannan, Paterson, Gassama, Windass, Smith
Portsmouth XI: Killip, Ogilvie, Shaughnessy, Potts, Bishop, Dozzell, Murphy, Devlin, Blair, Atkinson, Hayden
Some prematch reading for your perusal:
