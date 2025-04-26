Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday will again be without a number of defenders for this afternoon’s final Hillsborough clash of the season, against Portsmouth.

The Owls head into the final two games with midtable safety long since secured, hoping to record consecutive home wins for only the second time this season. Manager Danny Röhl has set his side the target of achieving 60 Championship points in what has been seen as a campaign of progress; four points in their last two matches will achieve that. Wednesday travel to Watford on the last day of the season next weekend.

Injury problems have contributed to a frustrating second half of the campaign, with defensive depth having been a particular issue. Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe have both been ruled out of the rest of the season through injuries and Röhl named midfielder Shea Charles and rookie youngster Gabriel Otegbayo at the heart of the back four that earned a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Monday.

Michael Iheikwe has been a standout performer in recent months but missed out on both Easter weekend clashes with a deep cut to his foot that would not allow him to wear a boot without great discomfort. The experienced defender was pictured in training this week and could feature, though the news is not so good on four other defensive figures.

“He (Ihiekwe) trained the last two days which looks better and that’s why there is a potential (that he plays) and the chance is bigger,” Röhl told The Star in his pre-match press conference on Friday. “Dom (Iorfa) is still not available, Pol (Valentin) is not available, Akin (Famewo) was available but today he felt something again. Let’s see, hopefully it’s not so bad. I am positive and hope it is just a feeling and not something else.”

To add the strain on the backline, youngster Gabriel Otegbayo is also a doubt after he reported illness the day before the game. The Cork-born defender did himself a great deal of justice having been called into the line-up against Boro earlier this week.

“Gab trained yesterday and overnight he felt he was not so well,” Röhl said. “If Gab is out it is a shame for me because he deserved to play the second game in a row. It was a fantastic performance, but I think when we look back and when I took him in the summer to the pre-season camp, his journey. Maybe one year ago he never thought he would be involved in so many games and this is a huge step for him and us as a club.”

