Tonight is the fourth time this season that these two sides have met in the league and cup, with Wednesday winning both League One encounters prior to their 1-1 draw in the fourth round late last month.
So the teams know each other well, but it’s possibly not the sort of side that Scott Brown will have been expecting at Highbury tonight - with young Sean Fusire being given a surprise start at right wingback.
In total there are 10 changes for Wednesday from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 over the weekend, with a host of youngsters being named on the bench as well.
Here’s how the two teams line up tonight:
Wednesday XI - Stockdale, Palmer, Brown, Wilks, Adeniran, Gregory, Famewo, Dele-Bashiru, Bakinson, Fusire, Hunt.
Fleetwood XI - Lynch, Andrew, Wiredu, Gomes, Robertson, Warrington, Holgate, Omochere, Hayes, Patterson, Johnston.