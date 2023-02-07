News you can trust since 1887
Major selection shocks as Sheffield Wednesday name XI to face Fleetwood Town in FA Cup

Sheffield Wednesday have made numerous changes as they line up in the FA Cup against Fleetwood Town - with one talented youngster getting a chance to shine.

By Joe Crann
2 minutes ago
<p>Sean Fusire signed his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday in December. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)</p>

Sean Fusire signed his first professional contract at Sheffield Wednesday in December. (Harriet Massey SWFC - @harrietmasseyphoto)

Tonight is the fourth time this season that these two sides have met in the league and cup, with Wednesday winning both League One encounters prior to their 1-1 draw in the fourth round late last month.

So the teams know each other well, but it’s possibly not the sort of side that Scott Brown will have been expecting at Highbury tonight - with young Sean Fusire being given a surprise start at right wingback.

In total there are 10 changes for Wednesday from the side that beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 over the weekend, with a host of youngsters being named on the bench as well.

Here’s how the two teams line up tonight:

Wednesday XI - Stockdale, Palmer, Brown, Wilks, Adeniran, Gregory, Famewo, Dele-Bashiru, Bakinson, Fusire, Hunt.

Fleetwood XI - Lynch, Andrew, Wiredu, Gomes, Robertson, Warrington, Holgate, Omochere, Hayes, Patterson, Johnston.

