Sheffield Wednesday striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, will be hoping to take a step closer to the 2026 World Cup this month.

The young Owls forward, who scored on his maiden Reggae Boyz camp recently, has been named in Steve McClaren’s side for their games against Curacao and Bermuda, with the first to be played in Willemstad on October 11th (1am UK time), followed by a return to Kingston for game two on October 15th (2am UK time). ‘Cadz’ will be hoping to start both of them.

McClaren’s men got off to the perfect start in Group B as they beat the Bermudans 4-0 and Trinidad and Tobago 2-0, meaning they head into the next round of fixtures top of the table and two points clear of their next opponents in second. Two more victories this month would put them in a fantastic position in their quest to qualify for the showpiece tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next year.

Sheffield Wednesday’s internationals

Meanwhile, Harry Amass has been named in the England U19s squad for their upcoming fixtures, and it could see him come up against young Owls teammate, Logan Stretch, who was recently called up by the Welsh U19s boss, Craig Knight.

It was explained on the England website, “The men’s under-19s head to Spain in October for two games against Belgium and Wales. Will Antwi’s Young Lions will continue their preparations for November’s UEFA U19 EURO qualifiers with the fixtures, and the head coach has picked a 23-strong squad for the trip.

“They face Belgium first on Saturday 11 October at the Marbella Football Centre (10am BST), before they take on Wales at La Quinta Football Centre on Tuesday 14 October (11am BST).”

Elsewhere, Yan Valery and Tunisia will travel Sao Tome and Principe on October 10th, before welcoming Namibia to Rades three days later. Sami Trabelsi’s side have already booked their spot at the tournament, but will want to keep up their impressive run of form.

