That’s according to Owls wide man Olamide Shodipo, who fresh off his first goal in blue and white on Saturday spoke about their Papa Johns Trophy clash with Hartlepool United and the prospect of qualification for a final at Wembley.

“It's important,” Shodipo said on the need to use the competition to keep their run of form going.

“We want to win every game, we want to go out and go far in the competition. Long may all that continue. We all want to play at Wembley and win that competition. Let's hope that happens.”

Riding a run of 10 matches unbeaten, Wednesday sit seventh in League One but are just five points off the top of the table.

Shodipo reiterated the message of several team mates that it is in that position that the Owls are looking to finish and with a congested winter schedule coming up, he sees no reason why they can’t build up a head of steam over the next few weeks.

Wednesday have a free weekend coming up owing to their lack of FA Cup involvement before a long trip to Portsmouth, a trip to Crewe and then home clashes with Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion on Boxing Day.

“We're not far off the top teams,” Shodipo said. We just need to get on a winning streak. If we had got the points we should have had and cut out the silly mistakes we'd be top by now I would say.

Sheffield Wednesday wide man Olamide Shodipo scored his first Owls goal over the weekend.

“There's a lot of games around Christmas. If we can get our wins, that will really boost us up the table because there are so many games.