The veteran forward came on as a late substitute in the clash, which saw Wednesday come from behind before Jordan Obita’s well-struck free-kick earned a point for the high-flying visitors.

Speaking to the Wednesday ‘Til I Die podcast, Akinfenwa praised the Owls’ makeshift back three, commenting on Paterson’s versatility and the performance of ‘Young Buck’ Ciaran Brennan.

“Wednesday were good on the day,” he said. “As a striker, Dunkley and Paterson were absolute monsters in the air, probably two of the best I’ve seen this season in the air.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everybody knows about Barry Bannan, but having said that I thought Hunt was your best player before he was taken off.

“Any away point is a good point, especially at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday. We’ll be OK, the aim was not to lose. Seven points in the week is a good return.”

The draw meant both sides took seven points from a possible nine and extended Wednesday’s run of league form to one defeat in 13 matches.

Akinfenwa fully expects Darren Moore’s side to be among the teams that last the pace and forecasts an automatic promotion push at S6.

Wycombe Wanderers forward Adebayo Akinfenwa had praise for Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-2 draw at Hillsborough on Saturday.

“If you allow the Sheffield Wednesday players time and space to play, they will hurt you,” he said. “That’s plain and simple.

“I won’t go into budgets and that, but the fact is if you give them that space they will hurt you. When they come up against teams that try to ‘ball’, they will edge it. You have to play on your strengths and that’s what we do. We’re not apologetic about that.

“They are a good team and good players can make things happen.

“The way we play, we have to focus on other areas. We are lacking in other areas but our strengths are our strengths. There are many ways to win a game.

“I’m sure Sheffield Wednesday will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.