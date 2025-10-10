A Sheffield Wednesday coach who resigned from the club this week amid continued uncertainty around salary payments has explained his reasons behind his exit.

Set piece coach Andy Parslow spent a year on the staff at Hillsborough having been brought in to Danny Röhl’s team last September. He continued into Henrik Pedersen’s set-up and at for some weeks this summer was the lone contracted first team coach on the books at the club, before the Dane’s deal was signed ahead of his promotion to manager.

A statement released to LinkedIn confirmed Parslow’s exit from the club, with his contract terminated within two days of him handing in his notice. The former Swansea City figure cited the need to put his family first amid a continued lack of certainty as to when to expect the remainder of the September wages owed to him and other staff. Wednesday have since told its workforce they can expect to be made whole on Tuesday latest.

“It was a really difficult decision and not one I took lightly at all,” Parslow told BBC 5Live. “It’s not something I wanted to do at all but the tipping point would be the uncertainty and not knowing when the payment was likely to come. We’ve had it a few times where payment has been late and it’s usually come around two weeks late.

“The thing this time is that we were told we were only going to get part of our salary but when the rest was going to be paid was unknown. It’s that that made me think that there’s going to be another payday a few weeks into the future, so if we don’t know when this one is going to come; when’s that one coming?

“It’s the uncertainty. If you’re told your payment is late, but is going to be in your bank account in five days time, you can manage that, move things around and get through for five days or so. When you don’t know where the end of the line is going to be, it make it a lot more challenging and complicated. That’s where the more stress comes into it, this time.”

Together with analyst Ben King, Parslow himself offered improvements in the dead ball department last season, taking on what was statistically the worst-performing EFL side for set pieces and raising a push that saw them significantly slow the rate of goals conceded from the point of his appointment, with more scored from that point. After the summer departure of aerially-adept players such as Michael Smith, Michael Ihiekwe and Callum Paterson, this season inevitably proved more difficult.

In spite of late payments, a shambolic pre-season and a decimated playing squad, Wednesday have launched a defiant start to their Championship campaign, earning six points that see them 23rd in the table and only a point shy of the safety spots.

“It’s been incredible, all the players and all the staff, it’s created an incredible mentality within the group where it’s like a band of brothers,” Parslow continued. “Everyone is in it together. When someone is perhaps struggling with motivation, you get through it together. It’s been a very challenging season so far and I’m sure it will continue to be that way, but within the group there’s such a tremendous spirit and a really good group of people there.”

The advent of the Independent Football Regulator has delivered fresh pressure on the ownership of Dejphon Chansiri, with its chair David Kogan having spoken of Wednesday as a case of interest. Opinion is split on whether that can offer a route to removal of Chansiri as owner, though with supporter boycotts continuing there seems little doubt the continued pressure is raising on his ability - or inability - to meet financial obligations.

Parslow said: “I’m a football coach, I’m not involved in football governance or what goes on at that level of the game. But the situation we’ve been in can’t be allowed to happen. If there’s an opportunity to make sure the other coaches, players and wider staff don’t have to go through what we have had to go there, that has to be a positive.”

Asked what needs to be done at Hillsborough to repay the dedication of staff - and what would have pulled him back from the brink of tendering his notice to the club, Parslow said simply: “Pay us on time. Every club has its difficulties and wishes for more of this and less of that, but I think the fundamental thing we need on a basic level is to be paid for the job we’re doing.”

