Sheffield Wednesday will make these THREE deadline day signings

Sheffield Wednesday are closing in on a triple deadline day swoop.

The Star understands the Owls are on the verge of signing Newcastle United pair Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Dominic Iorfa.

It is believed Lazaar and winger Aarons will move to the Championship club on loan until the end of the season while Iorfa is set to be a permanent signing.

Morocco international Lazaar headed to Newcastle in the summer of 2016 from Palermo but has struggled to force his ways into Rafa Benitez's plans. The left-sided player has spent the first half of the season in the Magpies Under-23 side and has not played a senior match.

Aarons, meanwhile, has also been frozen out at St James' Park. The 23-year-old, a graduate of the club's youth system, returned from a loan spell at Czech side Slovan Liberec last month.

But the speedy winger was not included in either the Magpies' 25-man Premier League squad or the reserve-team list back in September.

As for Iorfa, he is predominantly a right-back but can also operate at centre-half. He has clocked up 93 appearances for Wolves but has slipped down in the pecking order for a starting spot. Iorfa, who has enjoyed loan spells with Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town, has been limited to outings in the club’s U23's side in the EFL Trophy.