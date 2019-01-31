Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce won't rule out a play-off push

Steve Bruce says a late push for the play-offs for Sheffield Wednesday cannot be ruled out after he took charge of the club on Thursday.

The Owls currently sit 11 points of the top six.

While he admits such a challenge will be difficult, Bruce says there have been plenty of examples of clubs in the Championship making runs for success.

“The immediate priority is to try to be successful if we can," he said, speaking at his first press conference as Wednesday manager.

"We’ve had a difficult time over the last 18 months or so but you know what can happen in the Championship.

“We’ve just seen Hull put five or six wins together. We could be capable. Fulham did it last year.

“It’s going to be difficult to do that, we understand that but you can’t give up hope.

“If there is any league that you’re capable of doing it in, it’s this one.

"We’ve got some good players at the club that have probably been under-performing so we need to turn that round and see where it takes us.

“I’ve tried to say to the chairman that it may be a long road ahead, everybody wants success instantly – I'm sure the chairman does - and that's what we’ll try to provide.

“There’s a big job ahead – there’s people that have been here a long time, we’ve had one or two people with serious injuries so we'll have to look at that too.

“And we’ll look forward to the future too.”