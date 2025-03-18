Sheffield Wednesday will have to do something remarkable to prove Chris Wilder wrong

Steve Ellis

The task facing Sheffield Wednesday in their underdog pursuit of a top six finish is looking all the taller after derby day defeat to Sheffield United on Sunday.

Back-to-back wins on the road at Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City had put the Owls to within three points of the play-off places with a Hillsborough win. But Rhian Brewster’s double-sealing second half effort has left Wednesday six points back with a inferior goal difference to those around them. Defeat left them in 12th place and prompted Blades boss Chris Wilder to declare their season was ‘done’ in an 11-minute post-match rant.

Owls manager Danny Röhl has said for some weeks that his side had to ‘stay in touch’ with the top six places by the time the international break came around. Questioned on whether the six-point deficit - with a little goal difference VAT - qualifies as ‘in touch’, the German boss maintained there was still plenty to play for.

With 24 points still to go at, it will take some doing for the Owls to make a break towards the 70-point mark spoken about as a potential qualifying tally for the play-offs. With that the figure to go at, Wednesday would require a further 19 points from those last eight matches and an effort as remarkable as in the last weeks of their two previous campaigns.

“Six points is in touch because we have eight games to go and there are 24 points,” he told The Star. “It is eight finals and of course with three more points it looks closer but this is football. Six points is not far away, it means we have to start to take wins in a row. With this group of players it is possible and I believe in this. We go step by step and game by game.

“I think you see some results this weekend and you never know in this league. We need now a little bit of recovery in the mindset, fresh legs, a fresh mindset, ideas and then we go into the eight finals. It goes quick now. We will see.”

The first week of Wednesday’s two-week break from match action will see several players given time off to rest-up ahead of the final push. For some who haven’t played a great deal in recent weeks, a near-full training programme will be supplied.

“We will manage the small training and it will be about loan management in the last weeks,” Röhl continued. “I think all in all although we are disappointed today, if you asked me before the week if we would take six points (from Plymouth and Norwich) from the three games, maybe then I agree. When I see the performance today it should be seven points.”

