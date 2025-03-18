The time will come for Sheffield Wednesday to make a decision over the future of talented attacker Djeidi Gassama, Danny Röhl has admitted, with different strategies available to the club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The progress of the spritely youngster since the arrival of Röhl and his coaching staff has been a source of pride at Wednesday in recent months, the Mauritania-born former PSG flyer pushing his way to widespread praise in a coming-of-age campaign in which he has provided seven goals and an assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed from the French giants in the summer of 2023, Gassama was reported to have signed a three-year deal in a transfer structured around bonuses that could top out at €1m. It was also reported that PSG had a 20% sell-on clause included in the terms of the deal.

Wednesday boss Röhl has made no secret of his admiration for Gassama, who has youth caps at international level with France. Earlier this month the German coach made a favourable comparison to former Millwall attacker Romain Esse, who made the jump to Premier League Crystal Palace in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £14.5m.

Asked whether discussions over a new contract were underway or being considered by the Owls, Röhl said the topic of Gassama’s future was a keen one and suggested interest from clubs was likely going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This topic is clear for us and for the club,” Röhl told The Star. “But of course, when you perform, when you develop and when you are 21 years old, the interest will become more and more. Bigger clubs will ask about him and this is normal. But from my point of view we should take this as a mark of respect for our work in the last 18 months.

“Gass is one of the players who made the journey from not being in the squad and nobody believing in him to a player who can make a good performance week by week. He scores and has special moments. It has been a fantastic journey and there will be a decision as a club coming. This is then part of the bigger picture.”

The Owls have a handful of promising youngsters and given the rising valuation and saleability of Gassama in particular, the time will come to decide whether Wednesday look to follow the success stories of many EFL clubs in seeking to make a major profit on the 21-year-old in order to reinvest in the squad. Röhl said key figures will hold discussions around the forward strategy concerning player sales, with the final call falling on Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am the manager but the final decision is made by our chairman in which direction he wants to go. In the football business you have different strategies; some clubs buy some young players and sell them for big money, then buy new players and reinvest. When you do this and continue you can create values.

“Other clubs try to keep their good players for as long as you can and then you can build something up around big players. This is a strategy that we have to decide as a club all together. If the moment comes we will sit together and decide in which way we wish to go.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: I watched both of Sheffield Wednesday's defeats to Sheffield United - they sold themselves short