Moore found the Owls in a precarious situation when he arrived, and while he couldn’t help them avoid the drop out of the Championship, he’s come a long way in terms of steadying the ship and starting to turn around the club’s fortunes.

This season, after a summer of change, Wednesday are heading into battle with Sunderland for a spot in the play-off final later this month, and he says that he’s got to know how much the club means to people who work there – not just those that are going out onto the pitch.

The Owls boss says that it helps having so many genuine fans working at the club, though insisted that they’ve not achieved anything just yet.

“One thing that I’ve learned,” he told The Star. “Is that they’re all Wednesday fans - and their families… It goes back in history, and their families have those traditions. They’ve been supporting the club for many, many years - so they really are submerged into the football club. And that’s wonderful.

“You’ve got people working here whose hearts beat and bleed for the club. So they’re not just working, it’s a privilege for them to be working for the football club because of the many years - and family generations - supporting them.

“It’s wonderful, and you really feel that with the staff here. There’s a feel-good factor about it - but we’ve not done anything yet.”

The Owls boss went on to say, “I’d done my research before I came in, and I moved into the area because I felt it was the right thing to do. I think I needed to be submerge myself into the fanbase and the city of Sheffield.

“Speaking to my staff, and finding out about the background of the club - we’ve worked incredibly hard at that.

“We’re trying to move this club in the right direction, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted. I just want them moving in the right direction.