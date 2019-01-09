Sheffield Wednesday: Why caretaker Owls chief Steve Agnew is looking forward to facing Hull City

The KCOM Stadium is a very familiar venue to Steve Agnew.

Agnew spent two and a half years of his coaching career at Hull City. He was Steve Bruce's assistant manager as the Tigers secured promotion to the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and qualified for Europe.

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Steve Agnew

But Sheffield Wednesday's caretaker boss will be seeking to get one over on his former employers when the teams meet on Humberside this weekend.

Agnew, who is holding the fort with the Owls until Bruce officially begins his job on February 1, told The Star: "We had good times at Hull with promotions, cup finals and qualifying for Europe.

"I don't think there is anyone still there from my time at the club. The management side has changed a number of times and so has the playing squad.

"It is always nice to go back to a club you have worked for but I know again, speaking on Steve's behalf, that we are determined to go to Hull and put a performance in. It would be good to go back and win."

The remarkable turnaround in George Boyd’s Sheffield Wednesday fortunes

Wednesday face arguably the most in-form team in the Championship on Saturday. Hull, managed by ex-Sheffield United chief Nigel Adkins, made a stuttering start to the campaign but have lost just one of their last 12 league matches.

With forwards Kamil Grosicki and leading scorer Jarrod Bowen hitting top form, the Tigers have won five on the spin in the league to move up to 13th position.

Agnew said: "Hull have done well and are a good team. They have got good players.

"It is no different to any other game in the Championship. They are all very, very tough games and we will be prepared for Hull."

Meanwhile, Wednesday have confirmed Owls in the Park will take place on Sunday, June 30. The event, the club's annual community fun day, will take place at Hillsborough Park. Owls in the Park, which is one of the most eagerly-anticipated days in Sheffield Wednesday’s calendar, attracts thousands of Wednesdayites every year.

A club statement read: "As always, we endeavour to make each year’s Owls in the Park bigger and better than before, with 2019 no different."