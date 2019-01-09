The remarkable turnaround in George Boyd’s Sheffield Wednesday fortunes

Things can change quickly in football - just ask George Boyd.

His future at Sheffield Wednesday looked in serious doubt less than a month ago.

Sheffield Wednesday forward George Boyd

Boyd, along with a number of other senior players, was ostracised by former Owls manager Jos Luhukay. The likes of Boyd, Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, David Jones and Almen Abdi found themselves out of the first-team picture under Luhukay, who persisted with his policy of promoting youth.

Boyd, a proven Championship performer, was forced to train with Wednesday's development squad and limited to Under-23 runs outs. His days a Hillsborough looked numbered.

But following Luhukay's sacking, the experienced forward was handed an Owls lifeline by Lee Bullen. The Scot, in his four-match caretaker stint in charge, brought Boyd in from the cold over the festive period.

After coming off the bench against Preston North End and Middlesbrough, Boyd made his first competitive start since August at West Bromwich Albion in the final fixture of 2018. The 33-year-old put in an industrious performance as Wednesday secured a well-earned point against the promotion-chasers.

Boyd has started the last three matches

Why ‘iconic’ Steve Bruce can bring winning mentality to Hillsborough

Boyd, deployed in the right wing position, then put in an outstanding showing in the New Year's Day draw to Birmingham City. His work rate and creativity caught the eye in an impressive team display.

Although he struggled to make an impact in Saturday's FA Cup tie with Luton Town, Boyd has, overall, acquitted himself well in recent weeks.

And Steve Agnew, who along with Stephen Clemence is manning the team until new manager Steve Bruce’s arrival on February 1, is confident there is more to come from Boyd over the coming weeks and months.

Agnew, who worked with Boyd at Hull City, told The Star: "It has been difficult for George as he has not played for the majority of the season. He has come in at a difficult time through the Christmas period.

"But he is a fit boy, he works up and down and is a fantastic professional. He has got a goal in him. He will only get better.

"We have worked with George before. We know what he is.

"As the weeks go by and the games come along, George will, for me, start to score goals and have more of an impact on the games."

Boyd, who used to work in a sweet shop at Hitchin station after being released by Charlton Athletic when he was just 16, is set to face his old club Hull this weekend. The left-footed player helped the Tigers clinch promotion to the top-flight in 2013.

Twelve months later, Boyd featured in both the FA Cup semi-final and final as Bruce’s side defeated Sheffield United before being edged out in a five-goal thriller by Arsenal.

Boyd left the Tigers in September 2014, joining Burnley for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £3m.

On Boyd's best position, Agnew said: "It is very difficult to nail down a position for George.

"He can shoot with both feet. He can play on the right, the left or play off the front man. He can play in midfield.

"He shows so much energy and drive towards his game wherever he plays. His intelligence and understanding of what is required in any of the positions is very good."